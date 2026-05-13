Eovaldi (side) threw a bullpen session without issue Wednesday and expects to make his next scheduled start Sunday in Houston, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Eovaldi had to be scratched from a scheduled start Monday against the Diamondbacks due to tightness in his left side. However, he has bounced back quickly and appears poised to miss only the one turn. The veteran right-hander has been excellent in his last two starts, logging a 0.60 ERA, 0.53 WHIP and 15:1 K:BB.