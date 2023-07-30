Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday that he expects Eovaldi (forearm) to return from the 15-day injured list Aug. 11 when first eligible, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Eovaldi was placed on the IL with a right forearm strain Sunday after he noticed a dip velocity in his most recent start July 18 and still didn't feel 100 percent following a bullpen session in Houston earlier in the week. Though forearm strains often entail absences much longer than 15 days, Bochy and the Rangers brass apparently have optimism that Eovaldi will be able to buck the trend. Bochy noted that he's "pretty confident" with Eovaldi's prognosis moving forward, though the right-hander is still scheduled to meet with Rangers team physician Keith Meister -- who is also a renowned orthopedic surgeon who specializes in elbow and shoulder injuries -- when the team returns to Arlington on Monday.