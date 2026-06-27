Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Fires seven scoreless

Eovaldi (8-7) earned the win Friday against the Blue Jays, giving up five hits and one walk while striking out nine batters over seven shutout innings.

The Rangers' offense gave Eovaldi a 3-0 lead to work with before he threw his first pitch of the game, and he did everything he could to prevent the Blue Jays from closing the gap. The 36-year-old righty didn't allow more than one baserunner in an inning until his final two frames, but he managed to escape both jams without allowing a run, thanks to a double play ball from Vladimir Guerrero in the sixth and a couple of timely strikeouts to finish the seventh. Eovaldi has now logged three consecutive wins and quality starts while posting a 24:3 K:BB across 20 innings in that span, giving him plenty of momentum heading into his next start against Cleveland.