Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Fires seven scoreless

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Eovaldi (8-7) earned the win Friday against the Blue Jays, giving up five hits and one walk while striking out nine batters over seven shutout innings.

The Rangers' offense gave Eovaldi a 3-0 lead to work with before he threw his first pitch of the game, and he did everything he could to prevent the Blue Jays from closing the gap. The 36-year-old righty didn't allow more than one baserunner in an inning until his final two frames, but he managed to escape both jams without allowing a run, thanks to a double play ball from Vladimir Guerrero in the sixth and a couple of timely strikeouts to finish the seventh. Eovaldi has now logged three consecutive wins and quality starts while posting a 24:3 K:BB across 20 innings in that span, giving him plenty of momentum heading into his next start against Cleveland.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!