Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Hit hard in loss

Eovaldi (10-9) took the loss against the Astros on Friday, allowing six runs on 10 hits and one walk with five strikeouts over five innings.

Eovaldi threw 60 of 94 pitches for strikes with a solid 14 whiffs, but he allowed two homers and 12 hard-hit balls overall. It ended an underwhelming July for the veteran hurler, who posted a 5.67 ERA over five starts while yielding three earned runs or more in four of them. He'll take a 4.31 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 135:30 K:BB across 127.1 innings this season into a home matchup with the Giants next week.