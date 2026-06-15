Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Lasts seven frames in sixth win

Eovaldi (6-7) earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings against Boston. He struck out six.

Aside from surrendering a pair of homers to Willson Contreras, Eovaldi was effective and gave Texas great length en route to picking up his sixth win. The veteran has consistently worked deep into games this season, completing at least seven innings in seven of his 14 starts. The right-hander owns a 4.23 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 83:21 K:BB across 87.1 innings and will look to stay in the win column next time out, tentatively scheduled for Saturday against San Diego.