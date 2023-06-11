Eovaldi (9-2) earned the win over Tampa Bay on Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six batters over 6.1 innings.

This won't go down as one of Eovaldi's best starts this season, but he was staked to an early lead and cruised to the win, with the only hiccup being a four-run fourth inning by the Rays. Eovaldi is now tied with Tampa Bay ace Shane McClanahan for the MLB lead in victories on the campaign, and he hasn't been stuck with a loss since April 12. The right-hander's 2.49 ERA and 0.98 WHIP are easily on pace for the best marks of his career.