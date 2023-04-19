Eovaldi (2-2) secured the victory Tuesday over the Royals, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings.

Eovaldi tossed his first quality start of the year and had a nice bounce back game after the Royals pummeled him for six runs on April 12. He got off to an undesirable start, however, after giving up a leadoff triple to Bobby Witt and allowing him to score on a sacrifice fly. He wound up surrendering another run in the fourth but otherwise held the Royals in check for the majority of the game. The 33-year-old lowered his ERA to a 5.40 to go along with a 1.48 WHIP and a 24:4 K:BB over 21.2 innings. He'll look to build off the strong start in a projected road matchup with the Reds next week.