Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Plays catch Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eovaldi (side) played catch in the outfield Wednesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Eovaldi had to be scratched from a scheduled start Monday against the Diamondbacks because of left side tightness. He's listed as day-to-day, and the fact that he's throwing again already suggests he has a chance to take his next turn this weekend in Houston.
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