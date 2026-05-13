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Eovaldi (side) played catch in the outfield Wednesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Eovaldi had to be scratched from a scheduled start Monday against the Diamondbacks because of left side tightness. He's listed as day-to-day, and the fact that he's throwing again already suggests he has a chance to take his next turn this weekend in Houston.

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