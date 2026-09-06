Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Sunday that Eovaldi could pitch in a multiple-inning relief role once he returns from the 15-day injured list before "hopefully" building up enough length to make spot starts if necessary or if time permits, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports. "It's just really challenging to think we're getting six innings out of him [immediately when he returns]," Schumaker said of Eovaldi.

Eovaldi has been on the shelf since Aug. 7 because of right elbow inflammation but has demonstrated signs of progress over the past week. He threw approximately 40 pitches in the bullpen over two sets Saturday and is poised to take another step forward early this week, when he throws off a mound against live hitters. If all goes well during the live session, Eovaldi could then come back from the IL and slot into the bullpen, though it's possible the Rangers send him out on a brief rehab assignment beforehand. Regardless, Eovaldi looks like he'll need some time to get fully stretched back out, and though the veteran right-hander could prove to be a useful piece for the Rangers out of the bullpen, that sort of role won't lend itself to much fantasy value while Jacob Latz is secure as the team's closer.