Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Reaches 10-win mark

Eovaldi (10-8) allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Saturday.

Eovaldi had allowed 11 runs (10 earned) across 15 innings over his first three starts in July. He bounced back with a gem Saturday, never giving the Mariners much to work with as he threw 61 of 91 pitches for strikes. Eovaldi has maintained a 4.05 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 130:29 K:BB through 122.1 innings over 20 starts this season, and he's allowed one run or less in six of those games. The veteran right-hander is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Rays.