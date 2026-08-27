Eovaldi (elbow) resumed playing catch earlier this week, but manager Skip Schumaker said Wednesday that the right-hander will need another 10-to-12 days before advancing to throwing off a mound, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers placed Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list Aug. 10 due to right posterior elbow inflammation. At the time he was deactivated, the Rangers had some optimism that Eovaldi would be able to return after close to a minimum-length stay on the shelf, but the 36-year-old now appears poised to miss more than a month of action after progressing slowly in his recovery.