Eovaldi (triceps) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Mariners, MLB.com reports.

The Rangers will activate him from the IL a few hours prior to Friday's 8:05 p.m. ET opening pitch. Eovaldi has ben on the shelf since June 1 due to right triceps fatigue, but he's been given the green light to rejoin the Rangers rotation after bypassing a minor-league rehab assignment and instead tossing about 50 pitches over three simulated innings of live batting practice last weekend. He checked out fine after a bullpen session Monday and isn't expected to be operating with any major workload restrictions Friday.