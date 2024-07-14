Eovaldi came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Astros, allowing one run on eight hits over seven innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The veteran righty was outstanding, firing 68 of 95 pitches for strikes en route to his third straight quality start and eighth of the year, but Eovaldi got little run support. He's lasted at least six innings in five straight trips to the mound, going 3-0 over that stretch and giving the Rangers bullpen a break while posting a 2.65 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and dazzling 28:2 K:BB through 34 innings.