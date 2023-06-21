Eovaldi did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over six innings against the White Sox. He struck out four.

Eovaldi struggled with the long ball Tuesday, surrendering a two-run home run to Eloy Jiminez in the first and a solo homer to Elvis Andrus in the fifth to mark his second straight start giving up multiple homers after doing so just once all season. After allowing one or no runs in six of his previous seven starts, Eovaldi has given up at least three runs in three consecutive appearances and sports a 5.12 ERA with a 19:7 K:BB while giving up five homers.