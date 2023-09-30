Eovaldi (12-5) allowed seven runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.1 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Mariners.

The Mariners did all their damage in the third and fourth innings, sending Eovaldi to the showers early after the back-to-back shaky frames. Over six appearances in September, Eovaldi allowed 21 runs across 20.1 innings with a 21:13 K:BB since returning from a forearm strain. He ends the regular season with a 3.63 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 132:47 K:BB over 144 innings through 25 starts. Given his recent struggles, it's unclear if he'd be part of a potential postseason rotation for the Rangers should they secure a playoff spot.