Eovaldi allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one over four innings in Friday's spring start against the Angels.

Eovaldi retired the first seven batters faced and nine of the first 10 over three scoreless innings before getting nicked for a run in his final frame. This was his final Cactus League tune-up and the best of his four spring outings. He finished the spring season with a 5.54 ERA, nine strikeouts and four walks over 13 innings. The right-hander next takes the ball Opening Day against the Red Sox.