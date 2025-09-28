Corbin did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 9-8 extra-inning loss, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out five.

The veteran southpaw kept the Cleveland lineup relatively in check during this 90-pitch outing, as he didn't concede an extra-base knock. Corbin gave up two runs on a Johnathan Rodriguez single in the first before being tagged with another run on a Bo Naylor sacrifice fly in the third. The 37-year-old concludes his season with a 4.40 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 131:51 K:BB across 155.1 total frames.