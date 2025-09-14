Corbin came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mets, allowing one unearned run on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

The veteran lefty did generate 16 swinging strikes among his 85 pitches (52 total strikes), but Corbin got the hook in the fifth inning after a Cody Freeman throwing error helped bring home the game's first run. Corbin's failed to last five innings in five of eight starts since the beginning of August, laboring to a 5.59 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 31:15 K:BB over 37 innings during that stretch. With Tyler Mahle (shoulder) closing in on his return from the IL and Jacob Latz pitching well of late, the Rangers' rotation plans are a little murky, but if Corbin remains on schedule he'll take the mound at home next weekend against the Marlins.