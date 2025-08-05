Corbin took a no-decision Monday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks in three innings. He struck out three.

Corbin's streak of starts with at least five innings was finally halted at 16, and it was his second straight outing with three walks allowed. The veteran southpaw threw his second-fewest pitches (72) of the year, and the three strikeouts were his fewest since his June 6 appearance in Washington. Corbin will bring a serviceable 3.91 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 96:35 K:BB across 112.2 frames into his next start, which is set to come at home versus a formidable Phillies lineup this weekend.