Corbin (7-11) got the loss Tuesday against the Twins, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two in 3.2 innings.

Corbin got through two frames unharmed, but the Twins were able to get to him in the third with two runs on four hits. Corbin's day was done at 65 pitches after a walk in the fourth and he's now failed to reach five innings in four of his last seven starts. The Rangers have officially fallen out of playoff contention and presumably will roll Corbin out once more this weekend for a start against the red-hot Guardians. Corbin's now at a 4.34 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 126:49 K:BB in 151.1 innings.