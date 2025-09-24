The Rangers transferred Haggerty (ankle) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Haggerty landed on the 10-day injured list in mid-August due to left ankle inflammation. He was cleared to embark on a rehab assignment in early September but was shut down after experiencing a setback, and his transfer to the 60-day IL means his 2025 campaign is done. Haggerty will end the season with a .253/.328/.370 slash line with 12 steals, 31 runs, two home runs and 13 RBI over 181 plate appearances. The move corresponds with Wyatt Langford (oblique) being placed on the 10-day IL and the Rangers selecting Billy McKinney's contract from Triple-A Round Rock.