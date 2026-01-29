The Rangers have extended Walcott an invitation to big-league camp during spring training, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Walcott was in major-league camp for the Rangers last year, too, before being an early cut. He might stick around longer this year, but the young shortstop will again head back to the minors for the start of the 2026 campaign. Slated to turn 20 in March, Walcott slashed .255/.355/.386 with 13 home runs and 32 stolen bases over 124 games in 2025 at Double-A Frisco. Walcott isn't a finished product but has some of the highest fantasy upside of any position player in the minors.