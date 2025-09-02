Armstrong struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Monday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

Armstrong picked up his third save in his last six appearances when he shut the door in the 10th inning. His 11.2-inning scoreless streak was snapped Sunday versus the Athletics, but the right-hander has been one of the Rangers' steadiest bullpen arms lately. He's now at a 2.51 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 63:18 K:BB while adding six saves, 10 holds and three blown saves over 61 innings.