Guardians' Shawn Armstrong: Earns third hold
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Armstrong struck out one over a scoreless inning to pick up a hold in Friday's 4-1 win over the Cubs.
Armstrong worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning, his first appearance without allowing baserunners, to earn his third hold of the season. After giving up a home run in his initial outing, Armstrong hasn't allowed a run in four subsequent appearances (3.2 IP). The right-hander has allowed five base runners during the scoreless streak but has managed to work around the traffic.
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