Armstrong picked up the save Tuesday against Milwaukee, allowing one run on two hits and no walks across one inning. He didn't record a strikeout.

Armstrong inherited a two-run lead but surrendered a solo home run to Jake Bauers. He stranded the game-tying run at first base, getting Christian Yelich to line out with Jackson Chourio on base to end the contest. Armstrong has allowed a run in two of his last five appearances, a streak that followed 11.2 consecutive scoreless innings. He's up to eight saves on the year.