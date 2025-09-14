Armstrong recorded his ninth save of the season in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mets, giving up a hit and striking out two over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

Phil Maton got the final out of the eighth inning and the first out of the ninth before handing the ball off to Armstrong after a Juan Soto single. Armstrong did give up a drive into right field by Ronny Mauricio that nearly tied the game, but Dustin Harris was able to cut it off before it got into the corner and limit it to a single, and the right-hander then struck out Brandon Nimmo to end the threat. Armstrong has converted six straight save chances since taking over as the Rangers' primary closer in mid-August, and since the All-Star break he's delivered a dazzling 1.09 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB in 24.2 innings.