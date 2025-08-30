Armstrong walked one over 1.2 scoreless and hitless innings to earn the save in Friday's 5-2 win over the Athletics.

Armstrong's steady pitching in August looks to have vaulted him to the top of the Rangers' closing hierarchy. He's earned the team's last two saves, though chances haven't been plentiful in recent weeks. Phil Maton has blown three saves in his last five appearances, which has opened the door for Armstrong to get more closing opportunities. After Friday's outing, Armstrong is on an 11.2-inning scoreless streak with a 13:3 K:BB in that span. He's at a 2.43 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 61:18 K:BB through 59.1 innings this season while adding five saves, 10 holds and three blown saves.