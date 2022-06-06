Walker started in left field and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Walker is part of a wave of players the Rangers have promoted recently due to injuries or insufficient production. Prior to Walker's arrival, Sam Huff, Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran joined the big-league club. It's unclear if Walker will remain up with the team when Brad Miller (hip) returns from injury, or if the organization is pivoting away from some veterans. Andy Ibanez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, and the team designated Willie Calhoun for assignment the same day, indicating a roster shuffle.