Jankowski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
The lefty-hitting Jankowski will step out of the starting nine for the Rangers' final game before the All-Star break while Washington brings southpaw Patrick Corbin to the hill. Ezequiel Duran will spell Jankowski in left field.
