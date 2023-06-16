Jankowski went 1-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Philadelphia.

Jankowski, who made his first start in five games, used his speed and was in position to score a game-tying run in the seventh, but a strike-three call went against the Rangers and squelched a potential rally. It was the seventh steal of the season for Jankowski, who had emerged as a regular in left field prior to an early-May hamstring injury. His playing time has since been squeezed due to the improvement of other hitters, like Ezequiel Duran, Josh Smith and Robbie Grossman.