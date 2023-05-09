Jankowski was placed on the injured list by the Rangers on Tuesday with a right hamstring strain.
The transaction is retroactive to May 8, so Jankowski will be eligible to return as soon as May 19. The strain -- which he suffered during Sunday's game against the Angels -- is considered mild. Robbie Grossman and Bubba Thompson should be in line to handle most of the starts in left field.
