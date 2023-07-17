Jankowski is out of the starting lineup Monday against the Rays.

After starting all three games of the Rangers' series with Cleveland over the weekend and going 4-for-10 with an RBI and two stolen bases, the lefty-hitting Jankowski will retreat to the bench while southpaw Shane McClanahan takes the hill for Tampa Bay. With Jankowski on the bench, Ezequiel Duran will slot in as the left fielder while Robbie Grossman enters the lineup at designated hitter and bats seventh.