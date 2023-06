Jankowski started in center field and walked twice in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Tigers.

Jankowski, who spelled Leody Taveras, did not register an official at-bat in his return from a hamstring injury. He was removed for a pinch hitter, Josh Jung, in the sixth inning after two plate appearances. Jankowski, who missed a week of games due to the injury, returns to a backup outfield role.