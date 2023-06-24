The Rangers recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With Jose Leclerc (ankle) headed for the 15-day injured list Saturday, Rodriguez will join the major-league squad and provide extra depth to the Rangers' bullpen. The 25-year-old reliever has made six MLB appearances this season, allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts through 5.1 innings.