The Rangers recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With Jose Leclerc (ankle) headed for the 15-day injured list Saturday, Rodriguez will join the major-league squad and provide extra depth to the Rangers' bullpen. The 25-year-old reliever has made six MLB appearances this season, allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts through 5.1 innings.
