Rays' Blake Snell: Throwing at about 90 feet
Snell (elbow) is throwing from approximately 90 feet on flat ground, the Associated Press reports.
The southpaw continues to make seemingly consistent progress from his recent surgery, and his current activity level keeps him on a timetable for a return to the rotation around mid-September. Snell resumed throwing Aug. 11 at a distance of 45-to-60 feet after July 29 surgery to remove bone chips in his elbow. He's likely to progress to bullpen sessions as his next step after he stretches his arm out over at least a couple of more catch sessions.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak and Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...