Rays' Blake Snell: Throwing at about 90 feet

Snell (elbow) is throwing from approximately 90 feet on flat ground, the Associated Press reports.

The southpaw continues to make seemingly consistent progress from his recent surgery, and his current activity level keeps him on a timetable for a return to the rotation around mid-September. Snell resumed throwing Aug. 11 at a distance of 45-to-60 feet after July 29 surgery to remove bone chips in his elbow. He's likely to progress to bullpen sessions as his next step after he stretches his arm out over at least a couple of more catch sessions.

