Cron went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Yankees on Wednesday.

There seems to be no slowing Cron in July, with Wednesday's production pushing his monthly line to an excellent .379/.431/.724 across 65 plate appearances. Cron's round tripper also put him at the 20-homer threshold for the first time in his career, following three consecutive 16-homer campaigns.

