Simpson is not in the Rays' starting lineup against the Guardians on Friday.

After going 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Thursday's series opener, Simpson will be on the bench for the beginning of Friday's contest while Richie Palacios starts in left field and bats in the leadoff spot. In the 26 games since returning from the 10-day IL in early August, Simpson has slashed .277/.308/.339 with seven steals, two triples, 14 runs and seven RBI in 117 plate appearances.