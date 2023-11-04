The Rays placed Sulser on outright waivers Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Sulser appeared in four games for the Diamondbacks in 2023 before being claimed off waivers by the Rays in August. The 33-year-old reliever posted a 4.35 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 20.2 frames in Triple-A.
