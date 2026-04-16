Sulser didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the White Sox, pitching two scoreless innings as the opener, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out one.

Sulser allowed four baserunners in his two innings of work, but he didn't allow a single run -- that's already a step in the right direction considering his recent performances. He had given up at least a run in five of his six previous outings this season, and as a bullpen arm that's nowhere near pitching in high-leverage situations, he shouldn't carry a ton of fantasy upside -- especially since he owns a 4.91 ERA with a 2.00 WHIP across 11.0 innings over his first seven appearances in 2026.