Sulser (1-0) recorded the win Saturday against the Yankees, allowing one unearned run on one hit and no walks in the 10th inning.

The Rays essentially used all of their other available high-leverage arms earlier in the game, which left them with Sulser to try and keep the game tied at 3-3 in the 10th inning. Jose Caballero single to drive in the automatic runner, so Sulser's ERA was unharmed. The right-hander has a 4.15 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB with no holds or save chances over 8.2 innings.