Kluber (0-1) allowed four runs on 11 hits in five innings, taking the loss Friday against Boston. He walked a batter and struck out three.

Kluber gave up a pair of runs in both the first and third innings. The damage could have been greater had he not induced two double-play ground balls. After allowing only two runs and seven hits combined in his first two starts, the righty put together his least effective start of the season, allowing 12 of 25 batters to reach safely.