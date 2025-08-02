Rasmussen (9-5) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-0 victory over the Dodgers, scattering four hits over 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

Los Angeles didn't even get a runner into scoring position against Rasmussen, who fired 51 of 73 pitches for strikes before being lifted a couple outs shy of his fifth quality start of the season. The right-hander continues to have his workload monitored by the Rays and hasn't tossed at least six innings since June 8, posting a 3.93 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB in 36.2 innings over his last nine outings. Saturday's performance suggests the plan is paying dividends, and Rasmussen is scheduled to make his next start on the road next weekend in Seattle.