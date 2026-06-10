Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Career-high 13 Ks in win

Rasmussen (6-2) picked up the win Wednesday, scattering two hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings in a 7-5 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out 13.

The right-hander set a new career high in strikeouts while recording 20 swinging strikes among his 97 pitches (66 total strikes). Rasmussen has held the opposition off the board in three of his last four trips to the mound, posting a 1.80 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 32:4 K:BB in 25 innings over that sizzling stretch. He faces a tough test in his next start, which is set to come on the road early next week against the Dodgers.