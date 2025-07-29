Rasmussen (8-5) earned the win Monday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings.

The Tampa Bay righty picked up his first win since June 25, which is also the last time he threw five frames. The Rays have been throttling Rasmussen's innings lately, as his season total now stands at 100.1 after tossing just 73.1 frames over his previous two seasons due to injuries. It didn't look like Rasmussen would qualify for the win after walking home two runs in the opening frame; however, he settled in after and conceded just one additional run over four scoreless innings to wrap his 81-pitch outing. Rasmussen will carry a 2.96 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 87:25 K:BB into his next start against the Dodgers at home this weekend.