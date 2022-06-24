Rasmussen (hamstring) will throw a sim game Saturday and could rejoin the Rays' rotation during their upcoming road trip in Toronto, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rasmussen has been on the injured list since mid-June due to a left hamstring strain, but he's closing in on a return. The team is optimistic that the right-hander will be able to return without a rehab assignment, but he'll presumably be monitored following Saturday's sim game. The Rays haven't yet indicated which day Rasmussen is expected to pitch if he's ultimately cleared to return next weekend.