Rasmussen (4-1) allowed four hits and no walks while striking out seven across five scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Tigers.

Rasmussen allowed two hits in the first inning but proceeded to retire 12 of the last 14 batters he faced. He recorded more than five strikeouts in a start for only the second time this season, which was backed by an impressive 20 swinging strikes across 87 total pitches. Rasmussen has now allowed one or fewer earned runs in each of his last five starts, spanning 26.2 frames. Overall, he's maintained a 2.33 ERA with a 34:8 K:BB across 38.2 innings.