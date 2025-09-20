Rasmussen did not factor into the decision in Friday's 11-7 loss to the Red Sox, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with two strikeouts over three innings.

Rasmussen needed 76 pitches to get through just three innings, generating only four whiffs in his shortest outing since the All-Star break. After closing August with four straight quality starts, the 30-year-old has failed to complete more than five frames in any of his four September outings. He owns a 2.80 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 124:35 K:BB across 147.2 innings this season and will aim to finish strong in a road matchup with the Orioles next week.