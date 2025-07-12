Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Solid in short start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rasmussen did not factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 loss to Boston, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two innings.
Rasmussen surrendered his lone run in the second inning before exiting at the end of the frame. The Rays have been transparent about managing his workload, and this marked his third straight appearance without completing more than three innings. Over that span, the right-hander has allowed six earned runs on 11 hits while striking out five across seven total innings
More News
-
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Will be used in tandem with Boyle•
-
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Operates as opener Sunday•
-
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Has shortest start of season•
-
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Five shutout innings in seventh win•
-
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Takes loss versus Orioles•
-
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Lasts just long enough for victory•