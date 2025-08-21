Rasmussen allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six across six innings Wednesday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Rasmussen allowed a pair of solo home runs but otherwise held the Yankees in check. After having his workload limited during a brief stretch in July, Rasmussen has now turned in three consecutive quality starts. He's allowed only four runs (three earned) across 18 innings in that span, maintaining an excellent 15:2 K:BB.