Peralta didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Sox, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

The former Brewer and Met fell just short of his ninth quality start of the season, getting lifted after 97 pitches (59 strikes), and Peralta continues to turn his season around since joining the Rays and making some mechanical tweaks to his delivery. Over his last five starts, he's produced a 0.94 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB in 28.2 innings while going 4-0. Peralta is set to make his final start of the regular season on the road next weekend in Philadelphia.